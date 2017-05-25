Radon Gas: Problem for Palisades Homeowners

By Anthony Marguleas

Special to the Palisades News

The recent trend of adding basements in homes in Pacific Palisades has added a new concern: radon gas.

Radon is a naturally occurring, cancer-causing radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown (radioactive decay) of uranium. It is found in igneous rock and soil.

Residents cannot see or smell radon, but it could be a problem in a residence. It is the heaviest known gas, nine times denser than air, and can penetrate many building materials like wood paneling, mortar, sheathing paper and gypsum board (sheetrock) as well as insulation. Because radon is heavier than air, elevated radon levels build up in basements and on lower floors.

The Environmental Protection Agency says as many as 20,000 lung cancer deaths are the result of radon, making it the primary cause of lung cancer among people who are not smokers.

Interestingly, radon has been around a long time, but does not get nearly the same attention as other home health concerns like mold, asbestos or lead paint, most likely because a homeowner cannot see or smell it.

The EPA reports that “nearly one in three homes have levels over 4.0 pCi/L, which is the EPA’s recommended action level.

However, a family receiving that level or radiation is exposed to roughly 35 times as much radiation as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would allow if that family was standing next to the fence of a radioactive waste site (25 mrem limit, 800 mrem exposure). At these levels radon carries approximately 1,000 times the risk of death as any other EPA carcinogen.