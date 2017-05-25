Frank McDonough to Speak on Water-Saving Strategies with Pacific Palisades Garden Club

The Pacific Palisades Garden Club will meet at 7:30 on Monday, June 5 at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave. Residents, prospective members and interested guests are invited to listen to speaker Frank McDonough. Refreshments will be available.

McDonough is the botanical information consultant at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden. “My job is to introduce people to a variety of plants and solve their gardening dilemmas,” he said.

At this meeting, McDonough will speak about Australian garden plants, addressing different varieties, habitats, watering and nutritional needs. He will also discuss water-saving strategies that can be implemented at home.