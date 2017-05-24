Pedestrian Light Installed on PCH in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

On March 29, Caltrans installed a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) light on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Temescal Canyon Road and across from the Palisades Bowl mobile home park. The light replaced a continuously blinking light that warned of a crosswalk, but was largely ignored by motorists.

Some residents in Palisades Bowl are less than 500 feet from the ocean, but to reach the shore means crossing PCH, a stretch of roadway that is part of what the City of Los Angeles calls a High Injury Network (HIN).

The L.A. Department of Transportation has identified streets that although they comprise just six percent of the total streets in L.A., nearly two-thirds of all death and severe injuries involving people walking occur in the HIN.

Jon Brown and his wife Michelle had moved to the Palisades Bowl from New York City two years ago. Shortly after they moved in, “I was having lunch with a friend in Hollywood,” Jon Brown said. “I got a call that my wife had been in an accident and my dog had been killed.”

His wife had been crossing at the Palisades Bowl pedestrian walkway with her dog, when she was struck by a car driven by a teenager, who didn’t see her. The dog was killed instantly. Michelle was badly hurt and transported to UCLA Hospital.