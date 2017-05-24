Friends of Palisades Library Book Sale is May 27

The Friends of the Palisades Branch Library will hold a parking-lot book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the library, 851 Alma Real.

An excellent eclectic collection of contemporary fiction, nonfiction and a special collection of baseball books, generously donated by a Pacific Palisades resident, will be available. In addition, there will be a great many children’s books and cookbooks, in almost new condition, plus many books on the Civil War, art books and garden books.

As an added convenience to shoppers, credit cards are now accepted, as well as cash and checks. Proceeds help purchase new books, CDs, research materials and other items the branch library would not otherwise be able to afford. Visit: friendsofpalilibrary.org for more information.