Cravens Estate in Pasadena Put on Market by Palisadian Realtor

In 1971, Cravens Estate was one of the first to be designated as a Cultural Heritage Landmark by the City of Pasadena. It was cited as “one of the few remaining mansions representative of homes in an era when Pasadena acquired its international reputation as the finest and wealthiest residential community in this country.”

John S. Cravens was the first elected president of the Edison Electric Co., one of the predecessors of Southern California Edison Co. He and his wife, Mildred (the daughter of George S. Myers, a cofounder of the Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company), were active philanthropists in Pasadena.

After they passed away in the late 1940s (without children), the estate passed through several owners until it was donated by Simon G. Zervos, an industrialist and bakery owner, to the American Red Cross in 1962.

The Red Cross, supported by donors, volunteers and the local community, was able to furnish, maintain and occupy the Cravens Estate until deciding this year to sell the property. The organization, which has hosted many events and community gatherings at the mansion, is marketing to potential buyers who appreciate the historic nature and architectural significance of the estate.