Beetle Could Destroy Many California Tree Species

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The native box alders in Southern California are already gone, and if a tiny beetle isn’t stopped, experts say the California sycamores will be next.

The polyphagous shot hole borer, a type of ambrosia beetle, prefers the sycamore now that box alders have been eliminated, but also eats several species of native oaks and more than 48 other varieties of trees, including 20 native species, according to Akif Eskalen, a plant pathologist at UC Riverside who has been working on the issue for about five years. The beetle’s willingness to bore into and eventually kill numerous tree species makes it particularly damaging.

“This is dangerous; it has a wide host range,” said Eskalen, a plant pathologist who runs UC Riverside’s Eskalen Lab, which is not only studying the beetle, but working to find ways to stop it. “The beetle can produce thousands and thousands of beetles in one infected plant. Infested plants must be removed properly or they will infect nearby plants. We don’t want that beetle to move from one location to another location.”

The tiny one millimeter beetle, about the size of a chia seed, arrived in Los Angeles from southeast Asia in 2002, Eskalen told the Palisades News. As of this year, it had spread to seven other counties: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Aside from the sycamore, its current favored host trees are oaks, willows and cottonwoods.

The beetle, a fungus farmer, carries multiple fungi in its mouth and bores into trees to create tunnels that it then lines with the fungi to grow it as a food. Unfortunately, the fungus also prevents the travel of nutrients within the tree and eventually kills its host.