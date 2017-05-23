Palisades Elementary School Principal Joan Ingle to Retire

“The children really feel their teachers know them,” said Ingle, who started out as a therapist, before entering education.

When prospective parents come to the school, Ingle tells them “Look for engagement.” Meaning, watch how the kids interact with each other, with the teachers, aides and parents working in the classroom. All students are active and involved in learning.

New parents to the school are paired with “old” parents, which “makes people feel part of a community faster,” Ingle said. “I tell parents their child will have 24 best friends by the end of the first day.”

TRIBES, the program that was started about the time Ingle came to the school, involves teaching students about four agreements: attentive listening, no put downs, mutual respect and the right to pass—not participate if you chose not to.

“The kids learn social skills from Tribes,” Ingle said. “It has really helped ground the school.”

She has faced the homework debate, which still goes on with some parents, about how much work should be given elementary students.

“Twenty minutes of reading a night,” Ingle notes, is good for most younger students and urges those who feel that their child will be left behind if not loaded down with homework every evening to look at “what is essential and what is research-based.” Those parents may be surprised to find that too much homework is counterproductive.