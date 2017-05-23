Los Angeles’ Lucrative Trash Deal Draws Pacific Palisades’ Ire

The Los Angeles City Council has awarded 10-year contracts to seven trash companies and their subcontractors. In exchange, the companies, which take care of waste disposal from stores, restaurants and apartment buildings (with more than four units), will pay the city an estimated $3.5 billion over the next decade. These are commercial haulers, not residential.

The city contract also sets rates for the haulers, which could then be passed onto businesses. Prior to this new arrangement, haulers paid the city 10 percent of their annual gross receipts, according to L.A. Solid Resources Manager Reina Pereira. The city currently received about $20 million per year from the permitted haulers.

At the Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District meeting on April 5, members queried Pereira about the agreement, which was approved, 13-0, by the City Council.

“With no competition, it will raise the price and lower the standard of service,” said BID member Rick Lemmo, a senior vice president at Caruso. “This will raise the cost for businesses. It will raise the maintenance fees for tenants.”

“The staff spent 1,600 hours and looked at 15 haulers before choosing seven,” Pereira said.“There is a chance that rates will increase. But, the rate you get this year will not go up more than five percent of the annual indices.”

She said that by giving out contracts to specific haulers, “It allows the city oversight that it never had before.”

“It is Stalinesque; we have no ability to negotiate, there is no competition,” said BID Director Laurie Sales. “What can we as property owners do to fight this?”

Lemmo pointed out that it takes away the ability for a company, such as Caruso, to use a hauler that works for the company in several areas, thereby lowering the trash-hauling price. He said it eliminates the ability to negotiate for a lower fee, when a business is assigned a trash company.