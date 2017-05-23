Get Patriotic for the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Home Decorating Contest

Find your American flags, pull out the bunting and dream up an original patriotic design, because the annual PAPA/Joan Sather and Cece Webb Real Estate Patriotic Home Decorating Contest guidelines are set.

All homes in Pacific Palisades are eligible, including those in the Highlands, Castellammare and the Riviera—neighborhoods that produced absolutely no entries last year. Zero, zilch, nada. (Put out a flag, for heaven’s sake!)

“It may seem like a big effort because the Fourth is not really a season and it’s over in one day,” Sather said, “but what a super awesome feeling to see those flags and red/white/blue decorations go up!”

The steps to enter are simple: 1.) decorate your home and front yard, giving it your best patriotic effort; 2.) upload a photo of your home to the Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Celebration page on Facebook, or email it to info@palisadesparade.org and professionals will upload it to Facebook for you (remember to include your address). The deadline is July 1.

Preliminary judging of the submitted photos will take place on July 2. The top choices will be viewed personally by a panel of local leaders and celebrities on July 3.