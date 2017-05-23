Court Rules Palisadian-Post’s Illegal Signs Can Go Up

In its defense, the city did not argue that it had failed to approve or disapprove the application within the applicable time limits, but rather argued that “public notice required by law never occurred,” which meant the application was never deemed approved.

The attorney for Palisadian-Post owner Alan Smolinisky argued that the Design Review Board’s public hearing notice on April 30, 2015, satisfied the requirement.

Superior Court Judge Amy D. Hogue agreed with the Post in her ruling.

In making its determination in March 2016, the DRB ruled the signs illegal because of size and the Village Neighborhoods Specific Plan, which specifies “For all buildings occupied by several businesses or uses, the size of signs pertaining to each business or use is governed by the proportion of the building frontage occupied by that business or use.”

The three-story Alma Real building, owned by Eri Kroh, founder and president of Sandstone Properties, is 89,856 sq. ft. The Post rents a second-floor office space of 2,600 sq. ft.

The largest tenant in the building is Berkshire Hathaway, which does have a sign on the building. Regional Vice President John Closson was asked if he knew about the proposed Post signs.

“Yes, I am aware of it,” he said, but did not wish to comment. He added, “Our signage is consistent with the terms of our agreement with the landlord.”