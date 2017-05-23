Bryan’s Smile Addresses Teen Drug Addiction in Pacific Palisades

“Don’t say, ‘Not my child.’ It may happen to you just as it did to us,” Dr. Melanie Gullet, a Santa Monica-based dentist, tells parents.

After the death of her 26-year-old son to a heroin overdose, she started a nonprofit organization to raise awareness of substance abuse. “We present an educational, eye-opening program to help youth and parents see what is happening in the community and the consequences of drug and alcohol use in children.”

An interactive, two-hour event called Bryan’s Smile seeks to open communication between parents and their children about the consequences of certain choices when drugs and alcohol are involved. This free, drug prevention program is recommended for children ages 10-17, who must be accompanied by their parent(s) or guardian.