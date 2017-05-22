Palisades Crime: 2 Suspects Commit Brazen Robbery at Gunpoint

The following May 21, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ROBBERY

16150 Sunset Bl, 5/18/17 at 1:20 AM. The suspect’s (#1 male black, black hair brown eyes, 5’9″ 170 lb, 20, #2 male NFD) approached victim who had pulled over to drink an energy drink. Suspect #1 entered victim’s vehicle and pointed a handgun at victim’s face. Suspect #1 demanded money and the victim attempted to grab the gun from the suspect’s hand causing the gun to fall on the seat. Suspect #1 and victim punched each other on the face several times. Suspect #1 then grabbed his gun, victim’s backpack, cell phone, and work radio, and fled the area.

GRAND THEFT AUTO

1100 Napoli Dr, btwn 5/14/17 at 10:30 PM and 5/15/17 at 5 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

100 Marquez Pl, 5/10/17 at 2:06 AM. The suspect (male Hispanic, brown hair brown eyes, 5’11” 250 lb, 25/35 years, Mohawk hair style) entered several vehicles in parking garage and took a garage remote control, a knife, and glasses.

1400 Allenford, btwn 5/16/17 at 6 PM and 5/17/17 at 5 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet and money.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 5/18/17 btwn 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM . The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s vehicle and took money and a driver license.

BURGLARY

500 Bienveneda, 5/18/17 btwn 8:40 AM and 11:30 PM . The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home. It was unknown if any property was taken.

300 Las Casas Ave, 5/17/17 btwn 8:50 AM and 8 PM . The suspect attempted to force open windows on victim's home but did not gain entry.

THEFT

15200 La Cruz Dr, 5/18/17 at 7:45 PM. The suspect took victim’s backpack which was left in a restaurant.

1000 Enbury, btwn 1:40 AM and 2 AM . The suspects (#1 male, 5’6″ 180 lb, #2 male, 5’5″ 140 lb, #3 female Hispanic) took two bottles of vinegar from victim’s home.

16600 Calle Brittany, 5/12/17 at 11:30 AM. The suspect contacted victim via an internet pop up ad. The suspect then attempted to trick victim into sending money.