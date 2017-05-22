LAPD, CHP Address Pacific Palisades Motorcycle Concerns

Two traffic officers addressed motorcycle concerns at the May 5 PCH Task Force meeting, held in the Palisades Bowl mobile home park on Pacific Coast Highway.

Leland Tang of the California Highway Patrol said three different motorcycle clubs ride through the area and often will alternate nights, either Wednesday or Thursday.

One group starts in Hollywood and travels along Sunset to PCH. A second club comes through the McClure Tunnel and travels along PCH, and a third group starts on the 101 and travels along Topanga to PCH and back through Pacific Palisades.

The CHP has received repeated complaints from people in Topanga, and also from Palisades residents.

“Enforcement won’t work. We need to talk to them,” said Tang, who has recently spoken to riders and has suggested an alternate route along the Los Angeles Crest Highway, an area that is largely uninhabited.

“I explain to them about resident concerns,” said Tang, who noted they are receptive and it has made a difference.

The LAPD has stepped up enforcement, according to West Division Officer Ryan Basaker. Most of the arrests have been for equipment violations or suspended licenses or no licenses. (The motorcyclists have driver’s licenses, but must also have a motorcycle license.) There was a police presence on Sunset on April 26, resulting in five written tickets, including one to a Palisades resident.