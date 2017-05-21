Viewpoint: Kudos for the ‘Off to College’ Fund

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Resident Dan Clement, the founder of College Bound Today, shared a May 12 New York Times article “This Year’s College-Bound Essayists and Their ‘Beautiful Contradictions.'”

In her college essay, Montebello student Ida Felipe, who plans to attend Cal State Fullerton, wrote that younger siblings ask her to play superheroes while she’s trying to do her homework, and “My mother sings loudly, off key. ‘Somewhat sheepishly, she stops and asks me if doing my work in a quieter place would be better for me. I insist that it wouldn’t, that without all the noise from my siblings I would surely fall asleep.’”

The Times writer notes that according to college admissions directors, most essays don’t sound like Felipe’s—but should. The essay prompt is open-ended, which allows a senior to speak in an unique voice and tell a story that doesn’t appear on a high school transcript or a teacher’s recommendation letter.

For the past three falls, I’ve volunteered in the Palisades High School College Center as a writing coach. I see my job not so much as someone looking at grammar or spelling (also important), but as someone who urges kids to tell their story.

Most of the students I see are those whose parents can’t afford a writing coach. At our first meeting, they generally bring in an essay, but it doesn’t tell me anything about the kid. We then spend time together as I ask about their family, what they like to do in their spare time, where they live and what they dream about.