Pacific Palisades Garden Club Began during WWII

(Editor’s note: The Pacific Palisades Garden Club’s history was chronicled in the Palisadian-Post on January 13, 1972. Below is an abbreviated version of that article.)

Pacific Palisades Garden Club was an outgrowth of Victory Garden classes held here during World War II with Ralph Wescott as instructor for the Los Angeles City Schools Adult Education Division.

In 1941, Pacific Palisades was a small isolated community and during the war, the necessity of relying on our own ingenuity and local resources was very real. Paul Spring was in charge of the Victory Gardens.

Possibility of finding space in the Palisades for gardening is hard to understand now, but during this period the men of the Fire Department cultivated all the property which is now occupied by the Richfield Station, Glendale Federal Savings and Loan, House of Lee, Sanders, all the way to the Mobil station. This land was all vegetables.

During the war, members brought their surplus to a common center and exchanged produce. To this day, garden club members still bring plants to the meetings for sale as a means of supplying funds to bring top gardening experts to the meetings for education and entertaining advantages.

On August 7, 1944, the gardening group met in Legion Hall and organized under the name of Pacific Palisades Fuchsia and Garden Club. Mrs. Paul Spring was elected president. Some months later it was decided that while the Palisades was becoming famous for the lovely fuchsias grown here, they would enlarge the scope of the club and not confine it to one type of flower only. The name was changed to Pacific Palisades Garden Club.