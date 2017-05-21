Nancy and Kevin Niles: 2017 Palisades Fourth of July Parade Marshals

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Longtime community volunteers Nancy and Kevin Niles have been honored as this year’s Fourth of July parade marshals.

The couple, who has been married for 42 years, have spent many years volunteering both separately and together in various local organizations, including the Rotary Club, the American Legion, Corpus Christi school and church, the Boy Scouts, the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, and the Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA), which organizes the annual parade and fireworks festivities.

Despite their volunteering achievements, neither of the Niles expected the honor.

“I was completely surprised,” said Kevin, 66, who attended his first Palisades parade as a 10-year-old when his family bought a house on Edgar St.

“It was really a special treat that came out of the blue, which made it even nicer,” added Nancy, who grew up in both Ohio and the South Bay, but moved to the Palisades with Kevin two years after their 1975 marriage.

Each has been busy throughout their Palisades life. After earning a journalism degree from USC in 1975, Nancy worked for the City of Los Angeles, and before retiring in 2010, she spent 25 years as the community relations director for LAX. Meanwhile