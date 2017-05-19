Pacific Palisades Students Share Earth Day Festival

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

Earth Day is celebrated each year in a special way by two local schools. In late April, Palisades High School students put on an environmental festival and invited Palisades Elementary School students to participate.

First through fifth graders walk to PaliHi with their classes and are divided into smaller groups, each led by a high school student. They visit some of the 30 booths set up on the baseball field, each teaching the younger children an environmental lesson in a fun way, and each created and staffed by Pali students.

“A number of my students are seniors now, but remember when they were a participant,” says founder Steve Engelmann, the school’s AP environmental science teacher. “It’s fun when it comes full circle.” Palisades Elementary Principal Joan Ingle added, “It was great seeing some of our former students—Russell Cohen, Daniel Gottesman, Whitney Neuman, Ethan Rautaport, Maude Wendell and Gene Tanaka—now working with the younger kids.”