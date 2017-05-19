‘Honk! Jr.’ at Morgan-Wixson Theatre Stars Palisadians

When the Morgan-Wixson Theatre production of “Honk! Jr.” opened last Saturday, May 13, in Santa Monica, one-third of the talent came from Pacific Palisades.

Out of the 22-member cast, seven have Palisades ties. Juliet Burks, Sophie Davidson and Hannah Israel attend Palisades Charter High School; Tess Hubbard is a Palisades Elementary student; Grace Holsher and Lexie Palmer attend Calvary Christian School and Toby Lehr attends Paul Revere.

Palisadian Lara Schrader said,“My daughter (Lexie) has been going to this theater as an audience member since she was in pre-school, so you can imagine her thrill when she was cast in her first show, Thoroughly Modern Millie, this past fall.”

Many Palisades residents with small children take them to the Morgan-Wixson, which annually offers five shows geared for the younger audience.