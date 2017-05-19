‘Honk! Jr.’ at Morgan-Wixson Theatre Stars Palisadians

When the Morgan-Wixson Theatre production of “Honk! Jr.” opened last Saturday, May 13, in Santa Monica, one-third of the talent came from Pacific Palisades.
Out of the 22-member cast, seven have Palisades ties. Juliet Burks, Sophie Davidson and Hannah Israel attend Palisades Charter High School; Tess Hubbard is a Palisades Elementary student; Grace Holsher and Lexie Palmer attend Calvary Christian School and Toby Lehr attends Paul Revere.
Palisadian Lara Schrader said,“My daughter (Lexie) has been going to this theater as an audience member since she was in pre-school, so you can imagine her thrill when she was cast in her first show, Thoroughly Modern Millie, this past fall.”
Many Palisades residents with small children take them to the Morgan-Wixson, which annually offers five shows geared for the younger audience.
“Honk! Jr.” is a hilarious musical tale based on “The Ugly Duckling” by Hans Christian Andersen. Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping.
The little fowl feels badly about himself but then goes on an adventure of self-discovery. He outwits a hungry cat and meets a whole flock of unique characters. Ugly learns that being different is not a bad thing to be.
The show runs at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May 28. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children. The nonprofit theater is located at 2627 Pico Blvd. Call (310) 828-7519 or visit morgan-wixson.org.
