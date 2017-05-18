Passings: Ted Mackie, 88, Civic-Minded Businessman

By Bill Bruns

Palisades News Adviser

Ted Mackie, the lovable contrarian who owned the town’s bicycle shop, and was active for many years on the Pacific Palisades Community Council, died of prostate cancer on May 11 at his home in Pacific Palisades. He was 88.

In addition to operating Palisades Bicycles on Via de la Paz (he liked to refer to himself as “proprietor and CEO”), Mackie won a Golden Sparkplug Award in 2001 for creating the community council’s first website. He was physically active his entire life. He surfed into his forties and ran in all of the Fourth of July Will Rogers 5K/10K races except for two. The Fourth was his favorite holiday.

Last year, I received the following e-mail from my friend Ted, who was struggling with his health:

“Dear Pro Bono, as you likely heard I’ve been laid up, wavering between Hospice and the Neptune Society.” Ted was known for his sly humor and recounted some of the highlights of his life in just 104 words.

Born in 1928, he grew up in Brentwood until 1946, when his parents, Edward and Grace, “dragged me to their new $5,000 house on Chautauqua.” In high school, he spent one summer at Douglas, helping to build 30 C54 aircraft per week—“a feat that amazes me to this day.”