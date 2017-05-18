Palisades Library to Host Discussion on Innovations in Product Designs for Seniors and Disabled Talk

The Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, May 22, at the Palisades Library will address innovation and design of products that can aide the elderly and the disabled.
The speaker will be Dr. Kenneth Pickar, a visiting professor of mechanical and medical engineering at Caltech, where he teaches classes at the junction of science, engineering and business.
The free program in the library’s community room will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.
Palisades Alliance, in conjunction with the Palisades Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, offers programs of particular interest to seniors, usually on the second and fourth Monday morning of every month, with occasional changes due to holiday closures.
