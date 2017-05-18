Palisades BID Power Washing Set For Village Sidewalks

The Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID) will pay for its second sidewalk pressure washing on May 18, 19 and 22, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., in the Village business district.

Chrysalis will use hot, high-pressure, steam-cleaning equipment, as well as biodegradable detergents to remove stains, dirt, grime, gum and soil that saturates between the pores of the concrete.

“This cleaning is a revitalization and improvement of the sidewalks in our district,” said BID Executive Manager Laurie Sale. Visit palisadesbid.org or emaillaurie@palisadesbid.org for more information.