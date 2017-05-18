PaliHi’s Lucas Bellamy Takes First in Tennis Individual Finals

It was a one, two, three sweep by Palisades High School in the City Section individual tennis finals at the Balboa Tennis Center on May 11 as senior Lucas Bellamy took first, defeating fellow Dolphin, Diego Huttepan 5-7, 6-1, 7-6, in the finals of the 52-player tournament.

Pali senior R.J. Sands defeated Christian Ponce from Grant, 6-1, 6-3, for third. Going into the tournament, Sands was ranked third, Bellamy fifth and Huttepan seventh.

Last year’s individual champion, Ryan Nuno of Granada Hills, was upset by Huttepan in the semifinals, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Palisades will have most of its team back next year, losing only two seniors: R.J. Sands will attend Penn University and Bellamy will enter UCLA.

On the doubles side, out of 32 teams, Pali’s Henry Lovett and Lincoln Bellamy, who were seeded first, won the tournament with easy two-set wins in every match. They swept the No. 2-ranked Granada Hills team, Daniel Lin and Sebastian Prokic, 6-4, 7-5.

One of the most competitive matches in the tournament came when Lin/Prokic outlasted PaliHi’s Danilo Milic and Jack Harrington, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.