Entrants Sought For Palisades Optimist-YMCA Track Meet

The 45th Annual Optimist-YMCA Track Meet will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Palisades High School stadium. Registration opens at 11 a.m.

The meet is open for ages 3 to 15, from beginners to those who belong to track clubs. The registration fee is $35 and includes a t-shirt and the opportunity to compete in as many events as a youth desires.

This year, participants can select the 25-meter, 50-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter runs. A youth may also participate in the long jump, shot put, javelin and the 400-meter relay.

The event draws hundreds of participants each year, so advance registration at the YMCA at 821 Via de la Paz is recommended. Contact Oscar Rodriguez at (310) 454-5591 or e-mail Oscarrodriguez@ymcala.org.