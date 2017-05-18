Didi Hirsch Benefit Raises $620,000

More than $620,000 was raised at an event on April 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a nonprofit that is a leading provider of community mental health and substance use services in Los Angeles County.

Palisadian Laura Ornest served as the event chairperson and fellow resident Melissa Rivers was the emcee. Last year, Rivers, whose father committed suicide, was honored with the Beatrice Stern Media Award, which was given for her passionate efforts to raise awareness about suicide and mental illness.

This year singer Judy Collins, whose son Clark died by suicide in 1992, and who also struggled with substance abuse and mental illness, received the Stern Award.“I have written extensively about the secrets of my family, the alcoholism and about my life as a survivor, what I’ve done to get through it and get over it, and I like to share that with people.”

The Leadership Award was given to writer/director/composer Paul Dalio, whose film debut, “Touched with Fire,” inspired by his own experience, explores the relationship between mental illness and creativity in a story of two young poets who fall in love while hospitalized with bipolar disorder.