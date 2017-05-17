‘Palisades on Parade’ Chosen as Winning Theme

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

Planning for the Palisades Fourth of July can now officially begin with the selection of Shirley Griffith’s theme, “Palisades on Parade.”

When asked her reaction upon hearing that her theme was the winning choice, Shirley was elated. “It’s the highlight of my week!”

This year more than 50 entries were submitted and the Palisades Americanism Parade Association volunteers voted for their three top favorites at the May 8 meeting. The choices were tallied and Griffith’s theme came out on top.

“I’ve never won anything before,” she told PAPA President Daphne Gronich, who notified her last week. Griffith credits her son Morgan, 17, as being an excellent sounding board in conceptualizing her theme idea this year. “The Palisades Fourth of July Parade is truly representative of our community, so the theme might as well officially honor the various organizations that are always involved,” said Griffith, who has been submitting ideas for the past six years. “I thought it would be worthwhile to give it another try.”

Her inspiration for “Palisades on Parade” comes directly from the outstanding people and organizations who participate in the annual parade, year after year. One of her favorite groups is the Optimist Club’s semi-naked drill team. “They must be very optimistic to wear those short shorts!” she said.