Firefighters Battle 5-Story Blaze in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles firefighters extinguished a smoldering blaze at a five-story single family wooden structure at 842 Las Casas Ave. on Wednesday morning, May 17. No injuries were reported.

According to LAFD and neighbors, the fire was first reported shortly after 5 a.m. and was announced to be fully extinguished shortly after 9 a.m. Arson investigators are currently on scene. A cause has not been determined.

The homeowner told the News that he was awakened by the sound of glass exploding and narrowly escaped the structure unscathed.

A total of 89 firefighters from 15 companies assisted in Wednesday’s fire.