PaliHi Boys Volleyball Seeks Title

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The PaliHi boys volleyball team, which is seeded No.1 for the City Section Division 1 playoffs, won its second round game on May 11 against Jordan in three straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-6), after an opening round bye.

In recent weeks, the Dolphins, who finished 10-0 to win the Western League, have had to shuffle their game since team co-captain Jeff Stuart was lost for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

“We’ve had an opportunity to adjust,” Coach Carlos Gray said of the preceding weeks. “It’s a little better. We’re not where we want to be yet . . . Every playoff round gets tougher. We’ve got to continually build.”

Hosting Jordan, the team seemed to fully gel at the end of the second set, when it pulled away to win and then began the third set with a 4-0 run. They stretched their lead to 16-6, allowing some of the starters to take a break and give other players a chance to play.

Junior setter Colum Yeh entered the game for the first time and served for nine straight points to end the match.