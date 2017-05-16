Dolphins Baseball Finishes Second for Season, Plays El Camino Real in Playoffs

By Laurel Busby
Staff Writer
Finishing with a strong 10-2 record, the Palisades High baseball team placed second in the Western League.
The Dolphins, seeded 12th in the City Section Division 1 playoffs, faces 5th seed El Camino Real on today, May 16, and they finished the regular season in style, winning their final 10 games, including two wins in early May over LACES (8-0 and 10-0).
In the latter game, junior infielder Josh Barzilai hit an RBI triple in the third and an RBI double in the fourth to help seal the win.
Venice, which won the Western League with an 11-1 record, is seeded No. 3 in the playoffs, having won two close games against Pali early in the season, 5-4 in extra innings and 7-3.
The Dolphins had a strong senior-heavy roster all season, including four who have committed to play college baseball: first baseman Henry Coquillard, who chose Tufts; pitcher Justin Hirschberg, who chose Occidental; pitcher Augie Sylk, who is headed to USC; and senior relief pitcher Johnny Dietsch, who committed to Menlo College.
Coach Mike Voelkel, who began coaching the team in 2007, said, “The team has great individuals who will be successful in their future endeavors. We played above our skills and that is attributed to their passion and willingness to be better. It was a pleasure to have been their coach.”
