Dolphins Baseball Finishes Second for Season, Plays El Camino Real in Playoffs

Finishing with a strong 10-2 record, the Palisades High baseball team placed second in the Western League.

The Dolphins, seeded 12th in the City Section Division 1 playoffs, faces 5th seed El Camino Real on today, May 16, and they finished the regular season in style, winning their final 10 games, including two wins in early May over LACES (8-0 and 10-0).

In the latter game, junior infielder Josh Barzilai hit an RBI triple in the third and an RBI double in the fourth to help seal the win.

Venice, which won the Western League with an 11-1 record, is seeded No. 3 in the playoffs, having won two close games against Pali early in the season, 5-4 in extra innings and 7-3.