St. Matthew’s Fair is Saturday in Pacific Palisades

St. Matthew’s Parish School will hold its 65th annual Town Fair this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bienveneda campus. The Pacific Palisades community is invited to attend.

Popular rides will include the Roc-O-Plane, Paratrooper, Giant Slide, Eurobungee and the Ferris Wheel. There will be a new Teen Zone geared to older children, as well as a preschool area with a petting zoo, cookie decorating and spin art.

Live music will be provided by the Libations and two special food trucks, Pasadena’s Pie & Burger and The Grilled Cheese Truck, will be on the grounds.