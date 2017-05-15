St. Matthew’s Fair is Saturday in Pacific Palisades

St. Matthew’s Parish School will hold its 65th annual Town Fair this Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bienveneda campus. The Pacific Palisades community is invited to attend.
Popular rides will include the Roc-O-Plane, Paratrooper, Giant Slide, Eurobungee and the Ferris Wheel. There will be a new Teen Zone geared to older children, as well as a preschool area with a petting zoo, cookie decorating and spin art.
Live music will be provided by the Libations and two special food trucks, Pasadena’s Pie & Burger and The Grilled Cheese Truck, will be on the grounds.
Old favorites like the talent show, carnival games, Strawberry Shortcake, Chili Cook Off, Cook’s Corner and the cake walk will return.
A raffle that includes VIP tickets to Bruno Mars’ upcoming concert; an electric bike; a Dodgers’ Kids Take the Field experience and $2,000 cash is open to all residents.
A portion of raffle ticket sales benefit the school’s outreach partner, Wells of Life, which funds the drilling of 1,000 clean water wells for the people of Uganda.
Visit townfair.stmatthewsschool.com for more information.
