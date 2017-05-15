Sisters Sojourn Fundraiser is May 20 in Santa Monica

The Sisters of Sojourn will host its annual fundraiser, themed “America, Soarin’ the Southern Skies,” this Saturday, May 20, at the Santa Monica Museum of Flying.
The benefit will feature country rock music by the Morgan Leigh Band, and will include dinner, drinks, dancing and a silent auction.
This year’s event is co-chaired by Palisadians Joan Douglas and Nicole Mack, and underwriters include: Wood*Smith*Henning*Berman, American Beach Whiskey, Meridith Baer Home, American Harvest and the Cocktail Academy.
Established in 1977, Sojourn Services for Battered Women and Their Children is the second oldest crisis shelter in the state. Sojourn is one of the premier shelter-based, victim service providers in Southern California and the only provider on the Westside of Los Angeles County. Sojourn helps about 2,000 victims a year achieve safety and regain dignity through comprehensive programming and outreach.
Sisters of Sojourn was formed in 2001 to provide financial support to Sojourn’s Adams House. The home provides up to six months of safe housing, legal advocacy, education and service-enriched programs for battered women and their children. The trauma for these women is too great for them to move directly from a crisis shelter to independent living.
To purchase tickets or to make a donation, visit: 501auctions.com/sistersofsojourn, call Claudia Lam at (310) 264-6646 or email clam@thepeopleconcern.org.
This warms my soul. There is nothing more beautiful to me than to see people helping people. Bravo to these Palisadians for putting the energy, love and their resources to help women get their lives back. Living through domestic violence is painful enough, to struggle to reclaim your life, is long and arduous, with help that burden is lessened. Go Pali go!
Angelica Hernandez, Ph.D.
2moms2kids.com