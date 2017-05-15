Sisters Sojourn Fundraiser is May 20 in Santa Monica

The Sisters of Sojourn will host its annual fundraiser, themed “America, Soarin’ the Southern Skies,” this Saturday, May 20, at the Santa Monica Museum of Flying.

The benefit will feature country rock music by the Morgan Leigh Band, and will include dinner, drinks, dancing and a silent auction.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Palisadians Joan Douglas and Nicole Mack, and underwriters include: Wood*Smith*Henning*Berman, American Beach Whiskey, Meridith Baer Home, American Harvest and the Cocktail Academy.

Established in 1977, Sojourn Services for Battered Women and Their Children is the second oldest crisis shelter in the state. Sojourn is one of the premier shelter-based, victim service providers in Southern California and the only provider on the Westside of Los Angeles County. Sojourn helps about 2,000 victims a year achieve safety and regain dignity through comprehensive programming and outreach.