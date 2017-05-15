Palisadian Women’s Tennis Team Captures Division 1 Crown

A local Palisades women’s tennis team clinched first place in Division 1 of the Westside Tennis League.

Co-captains Mimi Kahn and Audrey Thompson-Plager, and players Shannon Colewell-Neiman, Nancy Leung, Marion Galliford, Margaret O’Donnell, Allison Massey, Kelly Nassour, Julie Cramer and Maria Lupu won 43 matches to take the title.

The matches are doubles only and three matches are played at a time. “It’s the best out of three sets,” Kahn explained. “Each team is awarded one point for a win and the points are accumulated over the course of the season (September through May).

The team coached by Gualberto Escudero plays home matches at the Palisades Recreation Center, and travels to public and private courts in Malibu, Hancock Park, Studio Center and other locations.

The team was recognized at a trophy presentation at the annual luncheon held on May 11 at the Skirball Cultural Center. For more information, visit westsidetennisleague.org.