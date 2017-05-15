Palisades Crime: Windows Smashed and Pried Open

· 0 commentsViews: 27
The following May 15, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE
  • Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/8/17 btwn 12:30 AM and 3:10 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle. No property was reported stolen.
  • 100 Marquez Pl, btwn 5/9/17 at 3 PM and 5/10/17 at 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle. No property was reported stolen. 
BURGLARY
600 Radcliffe, btwn 5/5/17 at 10 AM and 5/7/17 at 5 PM. The suspect pried open a window to enter victim’s home. It is unknown if any property was stolen.
 
 
 
Tags: , ,
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (405)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (91)