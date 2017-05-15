Palisades Crime: Windows Smashed and Pried Open

The following May 15, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/8/17 btwn 12:30 AM and 3:10 AM . The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle. No property was reported stolen.

100 Marquez Pl, btwn 5/9/17 at 3 PM and 5/10/17 at 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle. No property was reported stolen.

BURGLARY

600 Radcliffe, btwn 5/5/17 at 10 AM and 5/7/17 at 5 PM. The suspect pried open a window to enter victim’s home. It is unknown if any property was stolen.