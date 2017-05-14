Girl Scouts: More than Thin Mints

Wow, if everyone strove to live by that, what an amazing community we would have. Sounds like a song, sounds naïve, but this philosophy has not only sustained but also guided the worldwide girls’ organization for 105 years.

“The Girl Scouts is a story of survival,” said Lisette Gold, speaking in conjunction with the recent exhibition “The Journey of Girl Scouts: Empowering Young Women” at the Santa Monica History Museum.

Now serving as Santa Monica Girl Scouts Service Unit Manager, Gold has a long association with the organization, as a troop leader and adult Girl Scout.

“Our mission today is the same as it has always been: to give girls the courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place,” she said. “But to make our mission real today, it has to be fluid, has to be dynamic to appeal to girls in 2017, who are media-savvy.”

What was it like in 1912, when Juliette “Daisy” Low founded Troop 1, registering 18 girls in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia?