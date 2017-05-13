Michael Edlen: Celebrating the Palisades’ Rich History

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

(This article is based on the now-classic book by Betty Lou and Randy Young, Pacific Palisades—Where the Mountains Meet the Sea.)

With a rich history dating back to the Gabrielino Indians and Spanish land grants, Pacific Palisades has many stories involving competitive developers, world-famous artists and entertainers, a strong core of religious and family values and a heritage of community activism that surfaces from time to time when prompted by local situations. Many of the historic events and people have been honored and recognized by various local landmarks within the community.

Ysidro Reyes and Francisco Marquez families jointly received a Mexican land grant in 1839. The 6,656-acre Rancho Grant extended from today’s 26th Street in Santa Monica to the ocean, and from Montana Boulevard to a mile past Topanga Canyon. Ysidro’s adobe home was the first permanent residence built in the Palisades. In 1952, a marker was placed at the corner of Pampas Ricas and Sunset.