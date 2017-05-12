Play Starring Palisadian Couple Revisits Teen’s Death

Travis DeZarn, a former Palisades High School lacrosse standout, was killed 10 years ago in November in a fatal traffic accident on Palisades Drive.

The Culver City resident, then a freshman at Cal State Long Beach, had been visiting his girlfriend in the Highlands. Speed was considered one of the factors in the accident, which involved a second car.

An annual scholarship is given in Travis DeZarn’s name at the high school, and will be awarded once again on May 24.

In an interesting turn of events, his parents, actors Tim DeZarn and Janine Venable, have been cast in “Surrender,” a one-act play set in New England that explores a couple’s search for meaning and the power of their love for each other after the passing of their child.

“The Awful Grace of God,” written by Michael Harney, is an evening of six original one-act plays, including Surrender, that opened April 28 and will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. through May 28 in West Hollywood.

Harney, the star of the three-time SAG Award-winning Netflix hit drama series “Orange Is the New Black” as Inmate Counselor Sam Healy, wrote the plays “open ended so that each person in the audience can arrive at their own place.”