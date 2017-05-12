Palisades Women’s Club Luncheon for Town’s 90-Year-Olds is June 3

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will host its annual luncheon honoring Palisadians 90 years and older on Saturday, June 3, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 901 Haverford.

This free celebration will include lunch and entertainment, including a visit by the Santa Monica Oceanaires, a popular barbershop chorus. Bill Bruns, an adviser with the Palisades News and former longtime editor of the Palisadian-Post, will be guest speaker.

To RSVP and receive an invitation (spouses, family members and caregivers are invited), please call Fay Vahdani at (310) 699-5885.