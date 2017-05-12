Entrada Drive Section to Be Closed Upcoming Weekends

In order to rectify an engineering mistake that resulted in the newly constructed sidewalk and curb not matching the road, Entrada from Amalfi to Adelaide will be closed for the next three to four weekends, including over Memorial Day weekend, for road construction. The road will remain open on May 14 for Mother’s Day and on May 21 for the annual Canyon School Fiesta.

Signage is posted. To access Santa Monica from Pacific Palisades during upcoming weekends, use Allenford (26th Street) or the California Incline off PCH.