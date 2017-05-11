Palisades News Letters: Deep Appreciation for Mitzi Blahd

Deep Appreciation for Mitzi Blahd

Mitzi Blahd, a Rustic Canyon resident who died recently, was a fabulous and fearless fundraiser on behalf of the Palisades Branch Library. As a member of our Friends of the Library board, she would go up to anyone and ask for money to benefit the library, and people had trouble denying her. As a result, she was able to raise the funds necessary to renovate the building that was over 30 years old, and showed its age. The passing of Proposition D, however, seemed to render Mitzi’s efforts useless, since the City of L.A. was going to tear down the entire structure, and start from scratch.

Efforts not wasted! Thanks to Mitzi’s fundraising, we were able to upgrade much of the new building and fixtures with Mitzi fighting like crazy for every item (including a dishwasher). And, in the end, there was enough money left over from her $1,000,000 campaign to re-do the landscaping and to maintain it.

We at the library, and in Pacific Palisades, owe Mitzi Blahd a heartfelt thank you.

Alice Inglis

Co-President, Friends of the Palisades Library

Panhandling Should Be Redefined

Panhandling is an ugly word that sheds a prejudiced light on a person who may be hungry and has no money to buy even a small candy bar. It is very difficult for a person like myself, who has breakfast in a good restaurant and knows she will have a nice dinner, to watch a person going through garbage cans looking for something to satisfy hunger and to just say “no” to giving a little help or to turn away from the problem.

Recently a friend and I bought 60 sandwiches to give to people on the street and in alleys, people who looked broken and in need. Of the 60 recipients, 59 of them gave us the most profuse thanks and blessings. We also told them where they can find help on a more regular basis. On two different occasions there was a man screaming obscenities. Each time I walked up to the screaming person and handed him some food, the screaming stopped and he ate. If a person can’t earn a living for one reason or another and is surrounded by food establishments, how does he or she act?