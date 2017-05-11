Make Your Own Perfume at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club

A class in the art of making perfume will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club at 901 Haverford Ave.

It will include a basic history of perfumery and an explanation of aromatic materials. There will be a nose training and a smelling session led by an instructor from the Institute for Art and Olfaction. Each participant will be able to select five materials and create his/her own blend to take home.

The fee for PPWC members is $45 and for non-members $50. RSVP to Club Administrator Roberta Donohue, (310) 454-9012.