Composer Maria Newman to Speak at Palisades Presbyterian Church’s Next ‘Food for Thought’

Palisades Presbyterian Church will continue its “Food for Thought” series at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, in Janes Hall, featuring composer Maria Newman.
Lunch is provided, but please RSVP to (310) 454-0366 or by email to sylijonboyd@gmail.com to ensure that there will be enough food.
Maria Newman, the youngest daughter of nine-time Academy Award-winning composer Alfred Newman, has been commended and recognized by the U.S. Congress for her work in classical music composition and performance.
The Pacific Palisades native is an award-winning American composer, violinist, violist, pianist, conductor and educator who performs internationally as an artist, as well as in the role of featured composer at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Capitol Building.
Named a George Wellington Miles Scholar upon graduation from Yale University, Newman is a member of the American Academic Music Honor Society.
Her compositions and performances are featured frequently on radio around the globe, and represent a range of genres from symphonic and large choral works, to ballet scores, chamber and solo works, and scores for historic silent films.
Newman is composer-in-residence with the Malibu Coast Chamber Orchestra and the Malibu Coast Silent Film Orchestra. She holds the Louis & Annette Kaufman Composition Chair at the Montgomery Arts House for Music & Architecture for the Malibu Friends of Music.
The composer has been celebrated by NPR’s on-air icon of musical opinion, Jim Svejda (author and host of The Record Shelf Guide to the Classical Repertoire), who said: “Hugely musical, bewitching, witty, profound and playful, with an instantly recognizable and unusually appealing musical personality, Maria Newman is one of the most charming and distinctive composers of her generation.”
Often in the international spotlight, Newman is the acclaimed soloist in Mikos Rozsa’s Viola Concerto with the Nuremburg Symphony (Germany) on the Grammy Award-winning Symphonic Hollywood CD (Varese Sarabande label).
