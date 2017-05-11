Composer Maria Newman to Speak at Palisades Presbyterian Church’s Next ‘Food for Thought’

Palisades Presbyterian Church will continue its “Food for Thought” series at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, in Janes Hall, featuring composer Maria Newman.

Lunch is provided, but please RSVP to (310) 454-0366 or by email to sylijonboyd@gmail.com to ensure that there will be enough food.

Maria Newman, the youngest daughter of nine-time Academy Award-winning composer Alfred Newman, has been commended and recognized by the U.S. Congress for her work in classical music composition and performance.

The Pacific Palisades native is an award-winning American composer, violinist, violist, pianist, conductor and educator who performs internationally as an artist, as well as in the role of featured composer at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Capitol Building.

Named a George Wellington Miles Scholar upon graduation from Yale University, Newman is a member of the American Academic Music Honor Society.