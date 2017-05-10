Palisadian Kate Braude’s Speak UP Advocates for Parents

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Longtime Palisadian Katie Braude created Speak UP so parents could join together and push for education that puts kids first.

“There was no organized effort that speaks 100 percent for kids, and we feel parents are the best advocates for kids,” said Braude, who started the group last year with Venice resident Emily Gold. “We feel there needs to be a place for parents to have that voice, and it turns out what we’re doing is organizing parents in a way we don’t think anyone else is.”

Braude noted that parents often don’t vote in school board races, including the upcoming L.A. school board runoff election, which will be decided on May 16, but these elections are vital for kids.