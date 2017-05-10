Palisades High School ‘Off to College’ Fund Raises $5,100

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

About 725 seniors will graduate from Palisades Charter High School this year and more than 90 percent of them will go to college.

Some of these graduates from low-income households will receive full scholarships that include tuition and board, but their parents still must struggle to pay for airfare, clothing, dorm room supplies, books and other necessities.

The PaliHi College Center said that some students even must pay for everything on their own; their parents can’t afford to help. About one-third of Pali’s seniors are on free and reduced-lunch plans, which means the family income for a family of four is less than $31,590.

In March, the News ran an editorial explaining how readers could make a small donation that would then be used to provide gift cards to college-bound students to help cover the financial gap.

Palisades resident and Optimist Club member Don Scott willingly took on the collection and promotion of the “Off to College” fund. Checks went through the Palisades Optimist Foundation (tax ID #95-4706527).