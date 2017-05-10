Palisades Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Trespasses Mesa Road Home

The following May 7, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

THEFT

800 Greentree Rd, btwn 4/28/17 at 7 PM and 4/29/17 at 4 PM. The suspect took victim’s laptop computer from a home office.

16100 Sunset, btwn 4/20/17 at 7 PM and 4/23/17 at 11 PM. The suspect took victim’s bicycle from victim’s home.

VANDALISM

Sunset/Las Lomas, btwn 4/15/17 at 5 PM and 4/16/17 at 10 AM. The suspect smashed the front windshield of victim’s vehicle.

OTHER CRIMES

Trespass

400 Mesa Rd, 5/6/17 at 1:15 PM. The suspect (female white, gray hair, 5’6″ 100 lb, 70 years) entered victim’s home without permission and fled when confronted by victim.

Possession of Meth

14900 Corona Del Mar, 5/5/17 at 11:20 AM. A 50-year-old male was arrested for possession of Meth after trespassing in victim’s backyard.

DUI

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/3/17 at 9:45 PM. A 40 year old male was arrested for DUI after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Sales of Marijuana

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 5/3/17 at 6:25 PM. A 36 year old female was arrested for selling marijuana during a narcotics investigation.