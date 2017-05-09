Palisadians Open a Boxing Gym

By Jessie Levine

Special to the Palisades News

Everyone loves a story about folks who quit their boring day jobs to pursue their dreams. Two Palisadians, Felicia Alexander and Todd Wadler, have done just that by opening a boxing gym, Box-Union, at 1755 Ocean Ave. in Santa Monica.

BoxUnion, located between Olympic and Pico, is a gym to behold. The gorgeous space boasts a clean aesthetic and top-notch everything—from the trainers and the specially designed heavy boxing bags to the carefully curated music playlists for each of the 41 classes. Clearly, a ton of thought and work went into the studio.

Felicia and Todd met in the Palisades, where they both live, and originally hatched the idea to open a boxing gym about two years ago.

Prior to BoxUnion, Felicia was the VP of sales and marketing for studioD, a division of LeafGroup, and Todd was working in the investment banking industry as a senior advisor and founding partner at Moelis & Company. Each had a long-standing love for boxing as a form of physical fitness and a desire to curate their own gym space.

Todd was a boxer at Indiana University, while Felicia fondly recalls the first time she slipped on a pair of boxing gloves at age 16: “I felt confident, empowered and strong.” Her grandfather had been a boxer and she always appreciated the sport.

Growing up in San Diego, Felicia sought out her first boxing gym.“It was a total dump and I loved it. I felt like I was in Mighty Mick’s gym. My trainer, Jesse Valdez, was a 1972 Olympic bronze medalist. There were not many females walking through those doors and there were no other 16-year-olds.”