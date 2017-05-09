Goorus Class to Benefit Susan Komen Foundation

Goorus Yoga owners John and Gretchen Lightfoot have announced the studio will be participating in Project: OM on Satur- day, May 13. A donation-based Urban Zen class with Nichola Dunne will be held from 4 to 5:15 at the studio, 15327 Sunset Blvd.

Project: OM is a yoga class of one million, held across the country to draw attention to the battle with breast cancer. All donations will go directly to Susan G. Komen to help them reach their goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026. To sign up call (310) 765-4871 or visit goor.us or donate to projectOM.com/donate.