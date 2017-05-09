Fire Station 69 to Remove Large Trees from Property; Reminds Residents of Brush Clearance, Open House

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Fire Service Day, May 13

The second Saturday of each May is designated “Fire Service Recognition Day” and select stations around the city are open for residents to visit. Station 69, at Carey Street and Sunset Boulevard, will once again open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13. There will be Jaws of Life demonstrations, T-shirts for sale, hot dogs and drinks, and lots of brochures and pamphlets detailing brush clearance and other fire safety information. As always, youngsters can sit in the fire trucks, see inside the paramedic vehicle and meet firefighters.

But as C-platoon Captains Erik Schneider and Tom Moore, told the News, “The fire station is open year-round if you want to come and visit. Just stop by and say ‘Hi!’”

Brush Clearance Compliance

According to Captain Anthony Valdez, if you haven’t received your annual affidavit reminding you to perform brush clearance on your property, it will be coming “the end of May.” He said the LAFD is changing computer systems and 166,000 addresses have to be fed manually into a computer. “May 1 is still the date that clearance needs to be done.”