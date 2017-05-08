Paul Revere School Student Helps Load Trucks for A Sense of Home

In March, Max Rodman, a seventh grader at Paul Revere Middle School, asked Palisadians to help him secure household items for the nonprofit, A Sense of Home.

Rodman wrote in a March Viewpoint: “When children in the foster care system turn eighteen, they are normally sent out into the world to live on their own. However, once these young adults find a place to live, they do not have any of the necessary items to fill an apartment, such as furniture, kitchen items and linens. They also don’t have a lot of help.

“I figured that there were lots of people in my neighborhood who would have things to donate. So, I want to ask my community to help fill an ASOH truck with items to put in the new homes. My hope is that a Palisades News article will get the word out and encourage Palisadians to donate.”

When the truck was loaded up in early April, Rodman sent this message to residents via the News: “I just wanted to say thank you for your generous donations to A Sense of Home. With all your help, we were able to fill almost two trucks with items that will help many young adults around our city. We all really appreciated your help in making my community service project a big success.”

(Editor’s note: ASOH was founded by Australian Georgie Smith, who helped aged-out foster youth. In just 21⁄2 years, ASOH has created 160 homes, helping 210 youth. In 2016, Smith was honored as a Top 10 CNN Hero for her work. She was recently nominated for a Woman’s Choice Award. Visit asenseofhome.org for more information.)