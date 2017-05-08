Pacific Palisades Historical Society to Hear Los Leones Challenges on May 15

“Los Leones Canyon Under Siege” will be the topic of a special Pacific Palisades Historical Society program at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

Admission is free and the public is invited. Refreshments will be served after the program.

Local historians Randy Young and Eric Dugdale will give a presentation about the land, between Castellammare and Paseo Miramar that developers and the city covet. It will include a discussion of the more than 20 years of volunteer restoration efforts and photos from the past and present.