Festival Showcases Paul Revere Middle School Filmmakers

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

One silent film, two stop-motion Lego films, and the use of black-and-white were just some of the filmmaking techniques used by Paul Revere Charter Middle School students who participated in the middle school’s third annual film festival on April 26.

Thirty films were shown in the school’s auditorium and 135 filmmakers participated. Industry professionals chose films to honor with first, second, third prizes and honorable mentions, and the winners received trophies and gift certificates donated by local businesses.

There were six categories for which students could enter films from up to one and to six minutes in length.

The animation winner was “Zenarus Walks Home” by Gabe Groenwold. This humorous combination of live action and computer animation told the tale of a toy bot accidentally left in the parking lot at Trader Joe’s who has to find his way home to his young owner.

In the music video category, first place went to “Where the Wild Roses Grow” by Nico Van Hoen, who used lip-syncing claymation figures against a painted background to reimagine the Nick Cave/Kylie Minogue song.

Filmmakers Spencer Kraber, Rose Morris, Tessa Smigla and Rebecca Whitaker received first place for their live-action short, “The Fixer,” a comedic tale shot on the Revere campus. It told the story of an eighth grade “fixer” whose team would distract staff and sneak into a locked building to retrieve a sixth grader’s needed term paper from her locker.

“The Band-Aid Commercial” by Tessa Smigla and Rose Morris won top honors in commercials with scenes of a skateboarder showing off his moves and then crashing, with a young girl on a scooter coming to his rescue with a band-aid.

“Lovell: The Crenshaw Cowboy” by Shaya Keyvanfar won first place in documentaries by profiling a homeless inventor, artist, veteran and philosopher who is inspired by Michael Jackson.