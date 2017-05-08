David Tishbi Jewelry Marks Anniversary in Pacific Palisades

David Tishbi, the owner and designer of David Tishbi Jewelry, is celebrating his one-year anniversary at 859 Via de la Paz with raffles, a charity donation to Project Angel Food and a party on Saturday, May 13, from noon to 4 p.m.

From May 1 through May 13, customers and friends are invited to stop by the store and fill out a raffle slip. During the party, names will be drawn to win either a piece of jewelry or a gift certificate for $25, $50, $75 or $100—just in time for Mother’s Day.

During this time period, Tishby will donate a percentage of sales to Project Angel Food. The Hollywood-based nonprofit cooks and delivers healthy meals to people debilitated by serious illnesses, and who cannot shop or cook the food they need to survive. Visit angelfood.org for more information.