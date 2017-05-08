David Tishbi Jewelry Marks Anniversary in Pacific Palisades

David Tishbi, the owner and designer of David Tishbi Jewelry, is celebrating his one-year anniversary at 859 Via de la Paz with raffles, a charity donation to Project Angel Food and a party on Saturday, May 13, from noon to 4 p.m.
From May 1 through May 13, customers and friends are invited to stop by the store and fill out a raffle slip. During the party, names will be drawn to win either a piece of jewelry or a gift certificate for $25, $50, $75 or $100—just in time for Mother’s Day.
During this time period, Tishby will donate a percentage of sales to Project Angel Food. The Hollywood-based nonprofit cooks and delivers healthy meals to people debilitated by serious illnesses, and who cannot shop or cook the food they need to survive. Visit angelfood.org for more information.
At the party, guests can enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshing libations. Raffle tickets will be drawn around 3 p.m., and winners do not need to be present to win.
“This party, the raffle prizes, and the charity donation all reinforce our commitment to the town and our appreciation of the support that we have received from the community,” Tishbi said. “We are grateful to be living and working in the Palisades and we look forward to welcoming old friends and meeting new residents and visitors.”
Tishbi, an award-winning jeweler, designs earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings (including wedding rings). He uses recycled precious metals (white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, silver and platinum). Many of his pieces are hand-hammered and his pieces use conflict-free gemstones only.
During the party, Tishbi will also be offering ear piercing ($45), but that fee is waived if customers purchase a pair of earrings from Tishbi, for $150 or more.
Tishbi and his wife, Holly Surya, a landscape architect and interior designer, have lived in the Palisades since 2010. Their daughter, Eden, attends Palisades Elementary; their son, Eros, attends Palisades High; and their eldest son, Rama, is a sophomore at UC Berkeley.
